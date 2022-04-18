Home>>
Tianjin starts trial planting of super salt-tolerant rice
(Ecns.cn) 13:22, April 18, 2022
A farmer checks seeds of the super salt-tolerant rice in Tianjin, April, 17, 2022. Tianjin started trial planting the super salt-tolerant rice developed by Chinese scientists on Sunday. (Photo: China News Service/Tong Yu)
Photos
