Tianjin starts trial planting of super salt-tolerant rice

Ecns.cn) 13:22, April 18, 2022

A farmer checks seeds of the super salt-tolerant rice in Tianjin, April, 17, 2022. Tianjin started trial planting the super salt-tolerant rice developed by Chinese scientists on Sunday. (Photo: China News Service/Tong Yu)

