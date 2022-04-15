We Are China

Installed capacity of wind farms in Tianjin reaches 1.296 mln kw

Xinhua) 08:00, April 15, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 14, 2022 shows a wind farm in Binhai New Area, north China's Tianjin.

The total installed capacity of wind farms in Tianjin is 1.296 million kilowatts by the end of February this year. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Aerial photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows a wind farm in Binhai New Area, north China's Tianjin.

In this aerial photo, technicians examine a wind turbine in Binhai New Area, north China's Tianjin, April 11, 2022.

Photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows a wind farm in Binhai New Area, north China's Tianjin.

Aerial photo taken on March 21, 2022 shows a wind farm in Ninghe District of north China's Tianjin.

Aerial photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows a wind farm in Binhai New Area, north China's Tianjin.

