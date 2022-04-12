Tianjin sends TCM medical team to aid Shanghai in battle against COVID-19

Xu Ning kissed her daughter before leaving for Shanghai, in north China's Tianjin, April 11, 2022.

Tianjin sent a team of 78 traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) medical workers to help Shanghai fight COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

Xu Ning, a deputy chief physician from the First Teaching Hospital of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, is one of them. Over the past two years, she has been in the wards of Tianjin Haihe Hospital for many times to fight against the pandemic, and gained a lot of experience in TCM treatment. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Xu Ning works at Tianjin Haihe Hospital in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 10, 2022.

Xu Ning (R) waves goodbye to her family before leaving for Shanghai, in north China's Tianjin, April 11, 2022.

Xu Ning waves to her family through the window of a bus as she leaves for Shanghai, in north China's Tianjin, April 11, 2022.

Xu Ning (1st R) puts on team uniform before leaving for Shanghai, in north China's Tianjin, April 11, 2022.

Xu Ning works at the First Teaching Hospital of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine before leaving for Shanghai, in north China's Tianjin, April 11, 2022.

