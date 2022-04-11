1,378 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:31, April 11, 2022

Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 leave a makeshift hospital converted from Shanghai Convention &Exhibition Center of International Sourcing in Shanghai, east China, April 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,378 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.

According to the commission, 26,796 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 138,544 patients had been discharged from hospitals across the mainland after recovery by the end of Sunday, according to the report.

The report also showed that 1,164 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on the mainland on the day.

Of the new local confirmed cases, 914 were reported in Shanghai, while 187 were reported in Jilin and 19 in Guangdong. The rest of the cases were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

A total of 20 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, said the commission, adding that no new suspected cases or deaths were reported on Sunday.

Sunday also saw 26,411 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 26,345 local ones and 66 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the local asymptomatic carriers, 25,173 were reported in Shanghai and 797 in Jilin.

