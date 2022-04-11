Home>>
China's Nanjing to build four makeshift hospitals
(Xinhua) 09:33, April 11, 2022
NANJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The city of Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, will build four makeshift hospitals to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, said the municipal health commission.
The four makeshift hospitals are all converted from sports stadiums and exhibition centers. Nearly 1,000 workers will participate in the construction, the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development said.
All workers will live in the venues during the construction and receive nucleic acid testing regularly.
The four makeshift hospitals are expected to receive and treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, the health commission said.
