Tibet donates materials to help Shanghai, Jilin battle COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:01, April 11, 2022

Photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows drinking water to be transported to Jilin at a freight station in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Tibet sends living materials including drinking water and yak meat to east China's Shanghai and drinking water to northeast China's Jilin Province Sunday, to help the fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in these areas. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

LHASA, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Trains carrying the first batch of anti-epidemic supplies donated by southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region left the city of Xigaze and the regional capital of Lhasa on Sunday for Shanghai and Jilin Province, local authorities said.

To show its support to Shanghai and Jilin, currently battling a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Tibet will donate 100 tonnes of yak meat, a local specialty of Tibet, and 3,000 tonnes of drinking water to Shanghai, as well as 5,000 tonnes of drinking water to Jilin, according to Su Bin, the deputy director of the regional commerce department.

The first batch of yak meat supplies will reach Shanghai on April 12. The drinking water will arrive in Shanghai and Jilin in five to seven days, Su said.

Shanghai and Jilin have been offering pairing assistance to Tibet over the years. "The supplies contain love and care from all ethnic groups in Tibet. We hope the materials can help Shanghai and Jilin people overcome the difficulties as soon as possible," he added.

A staff member transports drinking water at a freight station in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 10, 2022. Tibet sends living materials including drinking water and yak meat to east China's Shanghai and drinking water to northeast China's Jilin Province Sunday, to help the fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in these areas. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A freight train loaded with anti-epidemic supplies for Shanghai pulls out of a freight station in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 10, 2022. Tibet sends living materials including drinking water and yak meat to east China's Shanghai and drinking water to northeast China's Jilin Province Sunday, to help the fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in these areas. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A staff member coordinates with his colleague about the departure of a freight train at a freight station in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 10, 2022. Tibet sends living materials including drinking water and yak meat to east China's Shanghai and drinking water to northeast China's Jilin Province Sunday, to help the fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in these areas. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A staff member transports drinking water onto a freight train in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 10, 2022. Tibet sends living materials including drinking water and yak meat to east China's Shanghai and drinking water to northeast China's Jilin Province Sunday, to help the fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in these areas. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)