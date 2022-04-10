Home>>
Beijing registers one area as high risk for COVID-19
(Xinhua) 10:54, April 10, 2022
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- An area in Beijing was classified as high risk for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a municipal press conference on COVID-19 prevention and control held on the same day.
The area, Erjiefang, is located off Jiuxianqiao Street in Chaoyang District. A total of eight locally confirmed cases have been reported in the area in the past 14 days, as of midnight on Friday.
The rest of Beijing is currently classified as low risk for COVID-19.
