Jiangsu Province aids neighboring Shanghai's COVID-19 battle

Xinhua) 10:48, April 10, 2022

NANJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's neighboring province of Jiangsu had received 5,504 people transferred from Shanghai for quarantine by 6 p.m. Friday.

Jiangsu will prepare a total of 30,000 quarantine rooms to aid the metropolis in its fight against its COVID-19 resurgence, according to the Jiangsu provincial COVID-19 prevention and control office.

One or two designated professionals are stationed at each quarantine site to provide mental health services, and free psychological assistance services hotlines remain open 24 hours a day.

Zhejiang, another province neighboring Shanghai, will also provide 30,000 rooms for people transferred from Shanghai.

Shanghai reported 1,015 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,609 local asymptomatic cases on Friday.

