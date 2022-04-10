Local officials disciplined for failing to fulfill duties in COVID-19 response

Xinhua) 10:32, April 10, 2022

CHANGCHUN, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Eleven officials in the city of Jilin, northeast China's Jilin Province, have been dealt with for failing to perform their duties in COVID-19 prevention and control work, the city's discipline inspection and supervisory authorities said on Saturday.

Zhang Liye, deputy director of the municipal health commission, received an intra-Party warning due to the commission's inadequate supervision of COVID-19 prevention work in the city.

Other officials, who were given punishments such as severe warnings or removal from public posts, came mainly from hospital, school or village authorities in the city of Jilin, which has recently been hit hard by COVID-19 resurgence.

These officials were punished either for failing to pay attention to COVID-19 prevention and control work in hospitals, schools and nursing homes, or failing to rigorously implement anti-epidemic measures, or poor management during the period.

Jilin City on Friday announced that it has cut off all COVID-19 transmission chains in communities, based on the results of its latest citywide nucleic acid testing.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)