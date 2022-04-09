1,996 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 13:53, April 09, 2022

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,996 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on the Chinese mainland on Friday, up from 1,867 on Thursday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

The commission said in its daily report that 23,342 close contacts were discharged from medical observation on the mainland on Friday.

Altogether 135,218 patients had been discharged from hospitals across the mainland after recovery by the end of Friday, according to the report.

The Chinese mainland reported 1,334 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 1,540 on Thursday, the report said.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Friday, 1,015 were in Shanghai, 248 in Jilin, 13 in Zhejiang, and six in Beijing. The rest were reported in 12 provincial-level regions.

Besides, a total of 16 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

Friday also saw 23,815 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 23,737 local ones and 78 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the asymptomatic carriers, 22,609 were reported in Shanghai and 706 in Jilin.

