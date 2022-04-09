Northeast China's Jilin City halts community transmission of COVID-19

CHANGCHUN, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Friday announced that it has cut off all COVID-19 transmission chains in communities, based on the results of its latest citywide nucleic acid testing.

The gradual resumption of normal life and production in the city are expected to follow the halted transmission of COVID-19 in communities. Areas under closed management will continue to implement relevant COVID-19 prevention and control measures, according to a press conference held on Friday.

From 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, the city conducted its latest mass nucleic acid testing campaign.

Jilin and Changchun, the provincial capital, are among the cities hardest-hit by the province's latest COVID-19 resurgence. Jilin City reported its first locally transmitted case of this outbreak on March 2. The city had registered a total of 13,517 confirmed cases and 12,945 asymptomatic cases by the end of Thursday.

