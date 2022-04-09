Chinese experts share experience with Lao peers on COVID-19 testing, treatment

Xinhua) 10:37, April 09, 2022

VIENTIANE, April 8 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese experts went to the Mahosot Hospital in Lao capital Vientiane for exchanges over COVID-19 testing and treatment on Friday.

The six-strong Chinese expert team inspected the testing capacity and equipment of the hospital, while Khaysy Rassavong, the deputy director general of the hospital gave an introduction on the nucleic acid test in the hospital and learned about the practices and opinions of the Chinese counterparts at this regard.

Khaysy expressed gratitude to the Chinese experts for sharing their experience and know-how on the treatment and testing of the virus. "The exchange has brought a lot of new information to our hospital," he told Xinhua.

After arriving in Vientiane on Feb. 7, the experts of medical testing and traditional Chinese medicine who are all from southwest China's Yunnan Province, besides making every effort to complete their main job to assist in the nucleic acid testing of Chinese air passengers in Laos, have been actively engaged in exchanges with their Lao colleagues.

Earlier on March 11, the Chinese experts went to the Lao Ministry of Health to communicate with various departments under the ministry, including those in charge of infectious disease control, medical treatment, food and drug administration and the national center for laboratory and epidemiology.

Deputy Minister of the Lao Health Ministry Phaivanh Keopaseuth thanked the experts' work and hoped that they would give more guidance to the Lao side on the formulation of nucleic acid testing standards and testing technologies.

