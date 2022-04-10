Hong Kong registers 2,535 new cases
Medical workers guide a citizen at a designated clinic in Hong Kong, south China, April 9, 2022. On Saturday, Hong Kong registered a total of 2,535 new COVID-19 infections, including 897 by nucleic acid tests and 1,638 additional cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
A citizen receives an anti-epidemic kit in Hong Kong, south China, April 9, 2022. On Saturday, Hong Kong registered a total of 2,535 new COVID-19 infections, including 897 by nucleic acid tests and 1,638 additional cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
A citizen takes COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Hong Kong, south China, April 9, 2022. On Saturday, Hong Kong registered a total of 2,535 new COVID-19 infections, including 897 by nucleic acid tests and 1,638 additional cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Photos
