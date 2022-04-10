16 recovered COVID-19 patients leave makeshift hospital in Shanghai
A patient who has recovered from COVID-19 receives disinfection before leaving a makeshift hospital converted from Shanghai Convention &Exhibition Center of International Sourcing in Shanghai, east China, April 9, 2022. The first group of 16 recovered COVID-19 patients left the makeshift hospital on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 leave a makeshift hospital converted from Shanghai Convention &Exhibition Center of International Sourcing in Shanghai, east China, April 9, 2022. The first group of 16 recovered COVID-19 patients left the makeshift hospital on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 leave a makeshift hospital converted from Shanghai Convention &Exhibition Center of International Sourcing in Shanghai, east China, April 9, 2022. The first group of 16 recovered COVID-19 patients left the makeshift hospital on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
A patient who has recovered from COVID-19 leaves a makeshift hospital converted from Shanghai Convention &Exhibition Center of International Sourcing in Shanghai, east China, April 9, 2022. The first group of 16 recovered COVID-19 patients left the makeshift hospital on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 leave a makeshift hospital converted from Shanghai Convention &Exhibition Center of International Sourcing in Shanghai, east China, April 9, 2022. The first group of 16 recovered COVID-19 patients left the makeshift hospital on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Photos
Related Stories
- 1,996 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- Commentary: China confident in checking epidemic flare-ups with dynamic zero-COVID approach
- Northeast China's Jilin City halts community transmission of COVID-19
- Chinese experts share experience with Lao peers on COVID-19 testing, treatment
- U.S. likely to see COVID-19 surge in fall: expert
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.