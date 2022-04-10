16 recovered COVID-19 patients leave makeshift hospital in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:48, April 10, 2022

A patient who has recovered from COVID-19 receives disinfection before leaving a makeshift hospital converted from Shanghai Convention &Exhibition Center of International Sourcing in Shanghai, east China, April 9, 2022. The first group of 16 recovered COVID-19 patients left the makeshift hospital on Saturday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

