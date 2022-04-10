Citywide nucleic acid testing underway in Guangzhou
A medical worker scans information of a resident for nucleic acid test at a community in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2022. Guangzhou conducted citywide nucleic acid testing from Friday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a community in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2022. Guangzhou conducted citywide nucleic acid testing from Friday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Medical workers take swab samples from residents for nucleic acid test at a community in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2022. Guangzhou conducted citywide nucleic acid testing from Friday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a community in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2022. Guangzhou conducted citywide nucleic acid testing from Friday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
