Citywide nucleic acid testing underway in Guangzhou

Xinhua) 10:45, April 10, 2022

A medical worker scans information of a resident for nucleic acid test at a community in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2022. Guangzhou conducted citywide nucleic acid testing from Friday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a community in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2022. Guangzhou conducted citywide nucleic acid testing from Friday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Medical workers take swab samples from residents for nucleic acid test at a community in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2022. Guangzhou conducted citywide nucleic acid testing from Friday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a community in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2022. Guangzhou conducted citywide nucleic acid testing from Friday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)