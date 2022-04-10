View of makeshift hospital converted from National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:30, April 10, 2022

Photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows the exterior view of a makeshift hospital converted from the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Li He)

