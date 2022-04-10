1,948 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 11:33, April 10, 2022

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,948 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

The commission said in its daily report that 27,745 close contacts were discharged from medical observation on the mainland on Saturday.

Altogether 137,166 patients had been discharged from hospitals across the mainland after recovery by the end of Saturday, according to the report.

The Chinese mainland reported 1,318 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 1,334 on Friday, said the report.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Saturday, 1,006 were in Shanghai, 242 in Jilin, 16 in Zhejiang, 10 in Guangdong, and three in Beijing. The rest were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions.

Besides, 33 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

Saturday also saw 25,111 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 25,037 local ones and 74 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the asymptomatic carriers, 23,937 were reported in Shanghai and 755 in Jilin.

