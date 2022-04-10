Liaoning transports vegetables to support Jilin in battle against COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 11:24, April 10, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 6, 2022 shows staff members and volunteers sorting out vegetables at an agricultural products distribution center in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Authorities in Liaoning have made great efforts in allocating and transporting vegetables to support Jilin, a province which is in its latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua)

Volunteers carry vegetables at an agricultural products distribution center in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 4, 2022. Authorities in Liaoning have made great efforts in allocating and transporting vegetables to support Jilin, a province which is in its latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua)

Staff members and volunteers sort out vegetables at an agricultural products distribution center in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 5, 2022. Authorities in Liaoning have made great efforts in allocating and transporting vegetables to support Jilin, a province which is in its latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 6, 2022 shows staff members and volunteers sorting out vegetables at an agricultural products distribution center in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Authorities in Liaoning have made great efforts in allocating and transporting vegetables to support Jilin, a province which is in its latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua)

Staff members load vegetables onto vehicles at an agricultural products distribution center in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 5, 2022. Authorities in Liaoning have made great efforts in allocating and transporting vegetables to support Jilin, a province which is in its latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua)

A staff member loads vegetables onto a vehicle at an agricultural products distribution center in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 5, 2022. Authorities in Liaoning have made great efforts in allocating and transporting vegetables to support Jilin, a province which is in its latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)