Jiading Nanxiang makeshift hospital starts operation in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:58, April 10, 2022

Supportive medics from Hainan Province prepare to enter the Jiading Nanxiang makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in east China's Shanghai, April 8, 2022. The Jiading Nanxiang makeshift hospital started operation on Friday, offering more than 1,700 beds for COVID-19 patients. (Xinhua/Li He)

Photo taken on April 8, 2022 shows the interior view of the Jiading Nanxiang makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in east China's Shanghai. The Jiading Nanxiang makeshift hospital started operation on Friday, offering more than 1,700 beds for COVID-19 patients. (Xinhua/Li He)

