Singapore reports 3,259 new COVID-19 cases
SINGAPORE, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Singapore reported 3,259 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,135,428.
Of the new cases, 432 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,827 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.
Among the PCR cases, 418 were local transmissions and 14 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,717 local transmissions and 110 imported cases, respectively.
A total of 350 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 18 cases in intensive care units.
Two deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 1,299, the ministry said.
