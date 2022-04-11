Chinese mainland reports 1,164 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:10, April 11, 2022

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 1,164 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission's Monday report showed.

Of the new local confirmed cases, 914 were reported in Shanghai, while 187 were reported in Jilin and 19 in Guangdong. The rest of the cases were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

A total of 20 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, said the commission, adding that no new suspected cases or deaths were reported on Sunday.

Sunday also saw 26,411 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 26,345 local ones and 66 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the local asymptomatic carriers, 25,173 were reported in Shanghai and 797 in Jilin.

