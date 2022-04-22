In pics: Tianjin Binhai Library
Photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows the interior view of the Tianjin Binhai Library in Tianjin, north China.
The library, a cultural landmark of Tianjin, officially opened to the public in October of 2017. Its stunning design has received a lot of attention from the public. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows the interior view of the Tianjin Binhai Library in Tianjin, north China.
Photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows the interior view of the Tianjin Binhai Library in Tianjin, north China.
People walk past the Tianjin Binhai Library in Tianjin, north China, April 20, 2022.
A reader selects books at the Tianjin Binhai Library in Tianjin, north China, April 20, 2022.
Photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows the interior view of the Tianjin Binhai Library in Tianjin, north China.
Photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows the interior view of the Tianjin Binhai Library in Tianjin, north China.
Photo taken on April 20, 2022 shows the interior view of the Tianjin Binhai Library in Tianjin, north China.
Related Stories
