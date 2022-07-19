Eight injured in apartment building gas explosion in north China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 11:25, July 19, 2022

TIANJIN, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Eight people were injured after a gas explosion in a residential building in Beichen District, north China's Tianjin Municipality Tuesday morning.

The explosion, which took place at around 7:15 a.m. and damaged the six-story building, has not led to life-threathening injuries, according to local authorities.

Rescue and relief work are underway, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)