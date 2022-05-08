Home>>
China deeply saddened by Havana explosion fatalities: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 14:46, May 08, 2022
BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply saddened by the loss of life from a hotel explosion in Havana, Cuba, and expresses its sincere condolences to the bereaved families and the injured, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.
Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China and Cuba are good comrades, good friends and good brothers with a long-standing and profound friendship.
"In this moment of grief, the Chinese government and people stand firmly with the Cuban government and people," he said.
The explosion has killed at least 22 people and injured 64 others, and a gas leak is thought to be the cause of the explosion, according to the Cuban Presidential Office.
