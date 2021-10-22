4 killed, 47 injured in explosion in northeast China

Xinhua) 11:09, October 22, 2021

Four people were killed and 47 others injured in an explosion on Thursday in Shenyang, the capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, according to local authorities.

Three were seriously injured but are in stable condition, and 44 were slightly injured, the city's publicity department said.

The blast took place at around 8:20 a.m. Thursday at a restaurant on Taiyuannan Street in Heping District.

The injured have been sent for medical treatment and the cause of the accident is being investigated.

The explosion caused power outages in some 15,000 nearby households. The local power supply company has restored electricity for most of the households and is working to restore power for the remaining 1,400 households.

Rescuers work at the explosion site in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

