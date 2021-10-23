Home>>
4 killed, 3 injured in chemical factory explosion in N China
(Xinhua) 14:11, October 23, 2021
Four people were killed and three others injured in a chemical factory explosion in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.
The explosion rocked the factory at around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, and the cause is currently under investigation.
