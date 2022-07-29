Tianjin zone marks leasing of 2,000th aircraft

TIANJIN, July 29 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony was held on Friday to celebrate the delivery of the 2,000th aircraft leased by the Dongjiang Free Trade Port Zone (DFTP) in the northern Chinese municipality of Tianjin.

The 2,000th leased plane is an ARJ21 passenger aircraft developed by the state-owned plane-maker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

After delivery, Hohhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will be the aircraft's main operating base.

DFTP launched the aviation leasing business in 2009. It now has developed into the world's second largest aviation leasing hub, after Ireland, in terms of the overall asset volume.

