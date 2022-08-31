Tianjin makes great strides in economic development, livelihood improvement

Xinhua) 09:37, August 31, 2022

TIANJIN, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Municipality has made solid progress in its economic development and improving its people's livelihoods over the past 10 years, according to a press briefing held on Tuesday.

Over the last decade, Tianjin has resolutely implemented the country's new development philosophy and firmly improved its development quality, said Zhang Gong, mayor of Tianjin.

The city's GDP came in at 1.57 trillion yuan (about 228.2 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, with average annual growth over the past decade at 6.1 percent, Zhang said.

In the period, the per capita disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in Tianjin grew at average annual rates of 7.9 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively, he said.

The city has significantly optimized its growth and industrial structure, and set its development focus on the manufacturing industry led by the smart technology sector, Zhang said.

In 2021, industrial strategic emerging industries and high-tech manufacturing industries respectively contributed 25.3 percent and 15.5 percent of the city's value-added industrial output.

Tianjin has pushed forward the coordinated development strategy of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, attracting over 6,700 investment projects from enterprises in Beijing with a combined investment of over 1.14 trillion yuan.

