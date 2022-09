We Are China

First two large parts of A321 arrive at assembly center in Tianjin

Ecns.cn) 16:56, September 14, 2022

Two large parts of A321 aircraft, a nose and a fuselage, arrive at Tianjin Binhai New Area, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tong Yu)

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus plans to start assembling A321 single-aisle aircraft at its final assembly line in Tianjin, Asia's only assembly line for Airbus civil aircraft, later this year.

