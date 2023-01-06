Giant snowman becomes landmark of NE China's Harbin

Xinhua) 08:54, January 06, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2023 shows workers do finishing work of the giant snowman near the Songhua river in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

The giant snowman, 18 meters in height and made with 2,000 cubic meters of snow, becomes a landmark of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Workers do finishing work of the giant snowman near the Songhua river in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Workers do finishing work of the giant snowman near the Songhua river in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers do finishing work of the giant snowman near the Songhua river in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2023 shows workers do finishing work of the giant snowman near the Songhua river in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers do finishing work of the giant snowman near the Songhua river in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

