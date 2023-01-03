Silk Road film festival opens in NW China

Xinhua) 14:30, January 03, 2023

[Photo/Xinhua]

The 9th Silk Road International Film Festival opened Sunday in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi province.

A total of 1,598 films from 90 countries and regions signed up for the festival, and 19 films entered the final race, according to the festival organizers.

Ten awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress, will be announced at the closing ceremony of the festival on Jan 3.

Films are screened online and offline for five days from Dec. 30. Films from 51 countries and regions, including 24 Belt and Road countries and regions, are shown offline.

First held in 2014, the film festival this year is hosted by the China Media Group and the provincial governments of Shaanxi and Fujian.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)