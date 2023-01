We Are China

Winter view of Kanas scenic spot in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:59, January 01, 2023

This photo taken on Dec. 30, 2022 shows a winter view of Kanas scenic spot in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

This photo taken on Dec. 30, 2022 shows a winter view of Hemu Village of Kanas scenic spot in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

This photo taken on Dec. 30, 2022 shows a winter view of Hemu Village of Kanas scenic spot in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 29, 2022 shows a winter view of Kanas scenic spot in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

This photo taken on Dec. 29, 2022 shows a winter view of Kanas scenic spot in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

A tourist enjoys winter view of Kanas scenic spot in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

