13 panda cubs send New Year greetings in SW China

People's Daily Online) 17:21, December 29, 2022

A giant panda cub poses for a New Year greeting at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (People’s Daily Online/courtesy of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

Thirteen giant panda cubs posed for New Year greeting pictures at a breeding base in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Dec. 29, 2022.

The 13 cubs were all born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding and were about six months old. The weight of the heaviest is over 12 kg. This year, 15 panda cubs were born at the base.

Also, one of the 13 panda cubs, named “Jiaoyi”, randomly chose one lucky contestant out of 11 winners of a giant panda themed dance competition on a short video platform. The lucky contestant will be able to visit the base free of charge for life.

To date, the number of captive giant pandas at the base has reached 237.

