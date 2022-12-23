Giant panda seen in Xining, NW China's Qinghai
A giant panda is seen at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)
A giant panda plays at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)
