Preparations made for snow sculpture expo in Harbin, NE China

Xinhua) 08:31, December 20, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2022 shows staff members working on a gigantic snow sculpture for the upcoming 35th Taiyangdao Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Staff members finish a gigantic snow sculpture for the upcoming 35th Taiyangdao Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

