Preparations made for snow sculpture expo in Harbin, NE China
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2022 shows staff members working on a gigantic snow sculpture for the upcoming 35th Taiyangdao Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Staff members finish a gigantic snow sculpture for the upcoming 35th Taiyangdao Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2022 shows staff members working on a gigantic snow sculpture for the upcoming 35th Taiyangdao Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Staff members work on a gigantic snow sculpture for the upcoming 35th Taiyangdao Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Staff members work on a gigantic snow sculpture for the upcoming 35th Taiyangdao Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Staff members work on a gigantic snow sculpture for the upcoming 35th Taiyangdao Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Staff members work on a gigantic snow sculpture for the upcoming 35th Taiyangdao Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Staff members work on a gigantic snow sculpture for the upcoming 35th Taiyangdao Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A staff member finishes a gigantic snow sculpture for the upcoming 35th Taiyangdao Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Staff members work on a gigantic snow sculpture for the upcoming 35th Taiyangdao Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
