We Are China

Harbin Ice-Snow World starts test run

Xinhua) 08:24, December 19, 2022

A visitor poses for pictures at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

The Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, underwent a test run on Saturday in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 17, 2022 shows a view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on Dec. 17, 2022 shows a view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

People visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A visitor is seen at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 17, 2022 shows people visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 17, 2022 shows people visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)