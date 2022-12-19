Harbin Ice-Snow World starts test run
A visitor poses for pictures at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
The Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, underwent a test run on Saturday in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 17, 2022 shows a view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
This photo taken on Dec. 17, 2022 shows a view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A visitor is seen at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
