Harbin Electric Corporation steps up production
A worker works at a factory of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 3, 2022.
Harbin Electric Corporation, a leading Chinese electric machinery maker in Heilongjiang Province, has stepped up production following strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.