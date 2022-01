Inside Yabuli Ski Resort in Harbin, NE China

Xinhua) 08:13, January 24, 2022

A skier from Heilongjiang Province participates in a training session at Yabuli Ski Resort in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2022. Yabuli, located in northeastern China, is the cradle of Chinese winter sports. Boasting of professional ski area, Yabuli Resort hosted many national, continental and international winter games like FIS snowboard world cup, World Winter Universiade and the Asian Winter Games. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

