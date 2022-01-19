Home>>
Harbin Ice-Snow World creates a winter wonderland
(People's Daily App) 14:15, January 19, 2022
The annual Harbin Ice-Snow World's glowing castles of ice and snow allow people to forget about the cold and enjoy wonderful and dream-like winter nights.
Video Source: Kuaishou
