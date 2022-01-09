41st national professional ice sculpture competition concluded in Harbin
Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2022 shows an ice sculpture which won the silver award during the 41st national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The competition, featuring 2022 Winter Olympic Games, concluded here Saturday. About 60 sculptors participated in the 3-day competition. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2022 shows ice sculptures during the 41st national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The competition, featuring 2022 Winter Olympic Games, concluded here Saturday. About 60 sculptors participated in the 3-day competition. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2022 shows an ice sculpture which won the silver award during the 41st national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The competition, featuring 2022 Winter Olympic Games, concluded here Saturday. About 60 sculptors participated in the 3-day competition. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A sculptor works on an ice sculpture which won the silver award during the 41st national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2022. The competition, featuring 2022 Winter Olympic Games, concluded here Saturday. About 60 sculptors participated in the 3-day competition. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A sculptor works on an ice sculpture which won the bronze award during the 41st national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2022. The competition, featuring 2022 Winter Olympic Games, concluded here Saturday. About 60 sculptors participated in the 3-day competition. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2022 shows an award-winning ice sculpture (C) during the 41st national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The competition, featuring 2022 Winter Olympic Games, concluded here Saturday. About 60 sculptors participated in the 3-day competition. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Photos
