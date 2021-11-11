Harbin launches emergency program to ensure local power, gas and heat supply

Xinhua) 09:50, November 11, 2021

A citizen buys fruits at a supermarket in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 10, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure local power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A staff member of local gardening department clear fallen trees in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure local power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A maintenance worker of a gas company are on patrol inspection to make sure the stable operation of local gas supply in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure local power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Sanitation workers clear snow on the road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure local power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A technician of State Grid Harbin Electric Power Company checks power transmission lines to make sure the stable operation of local power supply in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure local power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Maintenance workers of a gas company are on patrol inspection to make sure the stable operation of local gas supply in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure local power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Sanitation workers clear snow on the road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 10, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure local power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A citizen buys vegetables at a supermarket in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 10, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure local power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 9, 2021 shows maintenance workers of a gas company on patrol inspection to make sure the stable operation of local gas supply in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure local power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker of a thermoelectric company works to make sure the stable operation of local heat supply in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure local power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker loads vegetables at a market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 10, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities have launched an emergency program to ensure local power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A citizen buys vegetables at a market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 10, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities of Harbin have launched an emergency response program to ensure power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker of a thermoelectric company is on duty to ensure the stable supply of local heat in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities of Harbin have launched an emergency response program to ensure power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker loads vegetables at a market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 10, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities of Harbin have launched an emergency response program to ensure power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 9, 2021 shows a maintenance worker is on duty to ensure the stable supply of gas in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities of Harbin have launched an emergency response program to ensure power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Workers transport vegetables at a market in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 10, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities of Harbin have launched an emergency response program to ensure power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A maintenance worker is on duty to ensure the stable supply of gas in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities of Harbin have launched an emergency response program to ensure power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Workers of the China Railway Harbin Bureau Group clear ice in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 10, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities of Harbin have launched an emergency response program to ensure power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua)

Sanitation workers clear snow on the road in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities of Harbin have launched an emergency response program to ensure power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Technicians of the State Grid Harbin Electric Power Company check power transmission lines to ensure the stable power supply in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities of Harbin have launched an emergency response program to ensure power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A citizen buys vegetables at a supermarket in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 10, 2021. Faced with the recent cold weather and snowstorms, the local authorities of Harbin have launched an emergency response program to ensure power, gas and heat supply, guaranteeing people's normal life. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

