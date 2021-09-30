Harbin prioritizes delivery services to ensure supply of necessities since its latest COVID-19 resurgence

September 30, 2021

Deliveryman Li Yang (R) passes a package to a resident at a residential community in Bayan County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 26, 2021. Since the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Bayan County, local authorities have prioritized delivery services to ensure the supply of necessities. Couriers like Li Yang are working day and night to deliver food items and medical supplies to the residents under closed-off management. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

