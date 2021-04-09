First excursion train departs from Harbin for Lhasa, China

Xinhua) April 09, 2021

HARBIN, April 8 (Xinhua) -- A tourist-packed excursion train departed from Harbin in Heilongjiang in northeast China for Lhasa in Tibet in China's southwest.

The train, with more than 500 tourists, is the first of its kind for Heilongjiang Province.

The tourists will travel to Lhasa in a 16-day sightseeing trip.

