Home>>
First excursion train departs from Harbin for Lhasa, China
(Xinhua) 09:27, April 09, 2021
HARBIN, April 8 (Xinhua) -- A tourist-packed excursion train departed from Harbin in Heilongjiang in northeast China for Lhasa in Tibet in China's southwest.
The train, with more than 500 tourists, is the first of its kind for Heilongjiang Province.
The tourists will travel to Lhasa in a 16-day sightseeing trip.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: memorial hall marking emancipation of more than one million serfs in Lhasa
- Firefighters aim high in protecting palace on "roof of the world"
- Traditional spring ploughing ceremony held in Lhasa, China’s Tibet
- Harbin Polarpark opens to public
- "Huoyan" laboratory to be put into use to fight COVID-19 pandemic in Harbin
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.