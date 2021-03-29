In pics: memorial hall marking emancipation of more than one million serfs in Lhasa

Xinhua) 08:44, March 29, 2021

People visit a memorial hall marking the emancipation of more than one million serfs in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 28, 2021. A new hall of the memorial hall opened to public on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorge)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)