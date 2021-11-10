Home>>
Icicle spectacle appears in Harbin
(Ecns.cn) 15:04, November 10, 2021
Ice covers the branches and leaves in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo/Sun Hanlun)
After heavy snow, rain and snow water quickly condensed into ice on plants and buildings, forming a rare icicle spectacle in Harbin.
