We Are China

Icicle spectacle appears in Harbin

Ecns.cn) 15:04, November 10, 2021

Ice covers the branches and leaves in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo/Sun Hanlun)

After heavy snow, rain and snow water quickly condensed into ice on plants and buildings, forming a rare icicle spectacle in Harbin.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)