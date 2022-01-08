Ice sculpture competition held in Harbin

Xinhua) 12:21, January 08, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 7, 2021 shows competitors carving ice sculptures at the 41st National Professional Ice Sculpture Competition in Harbin，northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The competition featuring Winter Olympic light and colorful ice lantern kicked off in Harbin on Thursday, with 60 ice sculpture artists and enthusiasts participating in the event.(Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

