We Are China

People enjoy themselves at ice-snow theme park in Harbin

Xinhua) 08:40, December 31, 2021

A kid has fun on frozen Songhua River at an ice-snow theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)