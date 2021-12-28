A glimpse of the 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World

(People's Daily App) 10:36, December 28, 2021

Do you know the most popular tourist destinations in Harbin? One of them is the Harbin Ice-Snow World. This year's theme is "The light of the Winter Olympics shines all over the world." Click on the video to have an overview of the 23rd edition of this dreamy frozen world!

(Produced by Sun Tianren and Xu Shilin)

