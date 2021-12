We Are China

View of ice floes in coastal waters in Qingdao, E China

Xinhua) 09:07, December 28, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 27, 2021 shows ice floes in the coastal waters in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Yu Fangping/Xinhua)

