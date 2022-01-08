Sculptors take part in 41th national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin

Xinhua) 15:46, January 08, 2022

Sculptors take part in the 41th national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2022. The competition, featuring 2022 Winter Olympic Games, has attracted 60 sculptors all over the country. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Sculptors take part in the 41th national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2022. The competition, featuring 2022 Winter Olympic Games, has attracted 60 sculptors all over the country. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A sculptor takes part in the 41th national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2022. The competition, featuring 2022 Winter Olympic Games, has attracted 60 sculptors all over the country. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A sculptor takes part in the 41th national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2022. The competition, featuring 2022 Winter Olympic Games, has attracted 60 sculptors all over the country. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A sculptor takes part in the 41th national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2022. The competition, featuring 2022 Winter Olympic Games, has attracted 60 sculptors all over the country. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A sculptor takes part in the 41th national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2022. The competition, featuring 2022 Winter Olympic Games, has attracted 60 sculptors all over the country. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A sculptor takes part in the 41th national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2022. The competition, featuring 2022 Winter Olympic Games, has attracted 60 sculptors all over the country. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo shows sculptors taking part in the 41th national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2022. The competition, featuring 2022 Winter Olympic Games, has attracted 60 sculptors all over the country. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo shows sculptors taking part in the 41th national professional ice sculpture competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2022. The competition, featuring 2022 Winter Olympic Games, has attracted 60 sculptors all over the country. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)